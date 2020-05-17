First responders spread cheer at NC nursing facility

National-World

WAYNESVILLE, NC (WLOS ) — Comforting nursing home residents who aren’t allowed to have visitors because of COVID-19 was the goal at Haywood Nursing and Rehab in Waynesville on Friday afternoon.

A parade of first responders with flashing lights and sirens drove by the home. The event spread smiles and tears to everyone involved.

“My best friend is here, and I have been babysitting his dog since he’s been here, so I brought her over to see him, because he’s missing her,” Patsy Stanley, of Franklin, said. “I think it’s wonderful. It just brings happy tears.”

The parade was in honor of National Nursing Home Week.

