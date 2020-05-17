Man recovers after 47 days hospitalized with COVID-19, family shares message of hope

National-World

MOBILE, AL (WALA ) — In mid-March Matroy Browder started experiencing symptoms of COVID-19.

His wife, Sylvia, says it started with a fever and progressed to losing his sense of taste and smell, until he could barely breathe.

He was admitted to University Hospital toward the end of March and was placed on a ventilator days later.

Sylvia says that’s when their world turned upside down.

At one point doctors didn’t think he would make it, but through it all his family never gave up hope.

The 55-year-old spent 47 long, unpredictable and at times, scary days in the hospital, relying on the ventilator to breathe for 30 of them.

Just 15 days in doctors didn’t think he would pull through.

“He was breathing 100% from the ventilator so they wanted to discuss, or you know, prepare us for end of life and we all said ‘no, not on our watch!’” said Sylvia Browder.

She believes the power of prayer and their trust in God is what kept her husband alive.

“The doctor said he could, he saw my husband improve, he felt it was because of our strong belief in god and our prayers.”

Their journey is not over yet though.

Matroy won’t be home for another two weeks or so.

He is now at a rehab center where he is learning to walk and talk again.

Sylvia prays for families experiencing the reality of COVID-19, giving them strength not to lose hope.

