1 critical, 13 shot at memorial service

Bogalusa, LA (WGNO) — One person is in critical condition and a dozen other people are injured after shots were fired at a memorial service in Bogalusa last night.

The shooting occurred just after 9:15 p.m. on May 16 near the intersection of Martin Luther King Drive and East 4th Street, according to the Bogalusa Police Department.

Officers responding to reports of gunfire at the location found a total of 13 people who had been shot. One of those victims remains in critical condition. The condition of the other 12 victims has not been released.

The gunfire tore through an “extremely large crowd of people” the BPD said had gathered as part of a memorial service for Dominique James, who was recently murdered.

BPD called in support from the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office, Louisiana Fire Marshal’s Office, Louisiana State Police, Varnado Police Department, Bogalusa Fire Department and Northshore EMS.

Anyone with information is asked to please call police headquarters at (985) 732-3611 or the BPD Detectives Division at (985) 732-6240.

