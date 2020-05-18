Caretaker arrested a third time for physically and sexually abusing disabled man

National-World

Kenner, LA (WGNO) — On May 18, 39-year-old Patrick Bowden, of Kenner, was arrested a third time after a follow-up investigation was concluded in which Bowden was captured on video surveillance physically and sexually abusing a twenty-six-year old victim who suffered from Cerebral Palsy.

At the conclusion of a follow-up investigation, in which detectives watched hundreds of hours of video, an arrest warrant was obtained for Bowden for sixty-two counts of cruelty to the infirmed and five counts of sexual battery.

The cruelty to the infirmed stemmed from Bowden repeatedly being observed on video punching and slapping the victim in the face, picking the victim up and forcefully slamming him on the bed, twisting the victim’s arms, jerking the victim up on his bed by his neck, placing his hand over the victim’s nose and mouth to obstruct his breathing and choking the victim.

During the time frame in which the victim was under the care of Bowden the victim had suffered a broken femur bone, a broken wrist and a broken arm. It was initially believed by the victim’s mother, that her son sustained the broken bones due to the frailty of the victim’s skeletal and muscular system caused by his medical condition. However, after viewing the video, the timing of those injuries would be consistent with the timing of certain types of abuse that was inflicted upon the victim by Bowden.

The sexual battery charges stemmed from observing Bowden touching the victim inappropriately on five separate occasions. There was no indication in the video that this touching was for sanitary purposes or work-related reasons.

Upon his arrest in February 2020, Bowden waived his rights and provided a statement admitting to the abuse. He admitted to abusing the victim since he began working there in September of 2019, that he basically abused the victim every shift he worked since starting, that he knew he was causing pain to the victim and that he was trained in the proper manner in which to treat individuals who suffered from Cerebral Palsy but that what he was doing was not how he was trained.

Bowden was asked why he did what he did and at one point claimed he suffered from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) but denied ever being diagnosed clinically, nor could he provide why he thought or how he suffered with PTSD.

