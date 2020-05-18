CT restaurants set to reopen for outdoor seating only

National-World

Connecticut (WFSB) — Restaurant owners across the state are preparing for phase one of Connecticut’s reopening plan.

Owners wishing to offer outdoor dining options have to comply with the state’s regulation of only outdoor seating.

They said they’re creating that space with the help of their local government.

In Ansonia, mayor David Cassetti said he’s working with the service industry to offer outdoor dining space on weekends.

Chifrijo Restaurant, like many other restaurants, didn’t have outdoor seating before the COVID-19 pandemic, but the Peruvian/Costa Rican eatery will start offering outdoor dining starting Saturday.

The owner started building the outdoor set up after Gov. Ned Lamont loosened local zoning rules.

Cassetti is using the temporary regulations to help businesses get back on their feet.

The city will convert a stretch of Main Street to outdoor dining by putting up aluminum fences between Maple and Tremont Streets on weekends.

While owners abide by the guidance, they hope customers who choose to venture out will too.

“But if people want to come out, I think it’s something we have to work on together. Otherwise, they will be closing down like an experiment,” said Gustavo Herrera, Chifrijo Restaurant.

There’s still a question of if customers will feel comfortable eating out again and if employees will feel safe returning to work.

