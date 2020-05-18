Dog rescue steps up to help some of the most vulnerable dogs in the community

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

Fayetteville, AR (KFSM) — Fayetteville Animal Services recently saved six little dogs from a hoarding situation and expected the dogs would have to be euthanized.

These little dogs were in rough shape, dirty, badly matted, and had lived in filth in rabbit cages.

But once they got to the shelter, the staff at Fayetteville Animal Services saw that the dogs could be saved from euthanasia.

In spite of the cruelty they survived they were remarkably friendly.

That’s when Fayetteville Animal Services decided to reach out to House of Little Dogs and ask if they could take them in to foster and rehabilitate.

House of Little Dogs is a 501 (c) 3 nonprofit corporation and an all-breed, foster-based rescue, specializing in rescuing small dogs with behavioral and medical issues from local animal shelters.

In a May 14 Facebook post, House of Little Dogs wrote, “The shelter is still closed due to the pandemic, and the dogs had to be out by close of business today. So this afternoon we went to the shelter and picked up these six precious little souls.”

Two of the dogs are female Yorkies. The other four are Coton de Tulears, two females and two males.

House of Little Dogs took the pups to their vets at Wedington Animal Hospital to spend the night and to be examined and stated, “They seem to be relatively healthy, but we don’t even know how old they are. We think the Yorkies are seniors. The Cotons may be younger. None of them are spayed or neutered. One of the Yorkies has a terrible eye infection. We imagine we’ll have some skin conditions to treat.”

May 17 was Homecoming Day for the little survivors.

The precious pups are amazingly healthy and happy for what they’ve been through.

House of Little Dogs is having the dogs groomed and has scheduled all of their spays/neuters and dental exams.

“We’re going to get to know them, and we think they’ll be ready for their new homes very soon,” wrote House of Little Dogs. “They deserve so much more than they’ve had. They deserve clean beds, clean food, yards to play in, and lots of love, love, love.”

House of little dogs posted an introduction to each dog on their Facebook page with a description of their personality and photo.

It’s going to be very expensive to give these six little survivors all the care they need. If you can help, please consider making a donation. House of Little Dogs is a 501(c)(3) so all donations are tax-deductible.

House of Little Dogs expressed gratitude to the kindness of those who have donated writing, “Thank you again for your very generous donations. Because of you, these dear little dogs will have wonderful new lives.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.