Former UGA star surrenders to authorities amid armed robbery charges

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

ATLANTA, GA (WGCL) — New York Giants cornerback Deandre Lamar Baker, a former UGA star, turned himself into the Broward Sheriff’s Office Saturday after being wanted on felony armed robbery charges.

Baker, along with Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar, were both allegedly involved in an armed robbery during a house party Wednesday night in Mirimar, Florida.

On top of four counts of armed robbery, Baker is also being charged with four counts of aggravated assault with a fire arm.

Baker’s court appearance is not yet scheduled. Stay with CBS46 for more details on this story as they become available.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.