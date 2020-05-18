Friends, family show support for former sports radio host battling cancer

National-World

SOUTH ST. LOUIS, MO (KMOV) — There was a big show of support Sunday for a former sports radio host who is battling cancer.

Family and friends turned out for a car parade in South City for Brian McKenna. He spent decades hosting sports radio in St. Louis and has been getting treatment for cancer for the last several years.

One organizer told News 4 the fundraiser has raised more than $140,000 so far.

