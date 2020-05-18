Man coughs on officer after saying he has COVID-19

National-World

Hamden, CT (WFSB) — A man was arrested after allegedly coughin on an officer after saying he had COVID-19.

Hamden Police said Officer Kenron Bryce was working an extra-duty assignment at Stop & Shop on Dixwell Avenue when he was approached by a loss prevention officer who informed Officer Bryce of a potential shoplifter.

Police said Juan Acevedo was attempting to steal numerous items from the store.

Acevedo told Officer Bryce that he was infected with COVID-19 and began coughing on the officer.

When Officer Bryce attempted to arrest him, Acevedo attempted to spit on the officer several times.

Acevedo then advised the officers he was not infected with coronavirus.

Acevedo was arrested and charged with criminal attempt to assault a police office, interfering with a police office, 6th degree larceny and 3rd degree criminal trespass.

