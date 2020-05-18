Man locked up for holding hostages during convenience store robbery

National-World

WILKES-BARRE, PA (WNEP) — A man from Waymart is locked up in Luzerne County on a long list of charges.

Police in Wilkes-Barre say Brandon Tracewski, 33, took hostages and tried to rob a mini-mart.

Cops showed up to Turkey Hill at George Avenue and North Washington Street Sunday afternoon.

Police say Tracewski was barricaded inside with employees, saying he had a knife and a bomb strapped to his body.

Officers coaxed Tracewski into surrendering. The Scranton bomb squad was called in, but no explosives were found.

The man from Wayne County is accused of theft and terroristic threats here in Wilkes-Barre.

