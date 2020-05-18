Sheriff’s Office deputy charged with homicide in crash that killed 47-year-old man

National-World

Milwaukee, WI (WDJT) — Nearly four months after a crash killed 47-year-old Ceasar Stinson near 10th and State, a Milwaukee County Sheriff’s deputy has been formally charged in connection.

Joel Streicher, 50, has been charged with homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle.

The crash happened on Jan. 25. The MCSO says Deputy Streicher was traveling northbound on 10th Street, and while he was at the intersection of 10th and State, his squad collided with a vehicle traveling westbound on State. That vehicle flipped on its side. Life-saving measures were attempted on the driver, identified as Ceasar Stinson, but were unsuccessful. Stinson passed away at the scene.

According to a criminal complaint, the deputy admitted to looking at his computer screen while driving and believed it was possible he drove through a red light at the intersection.

There are current standards for those that operate law enforcement emergency vehicles in Wisconsin. The introduction in the manual states:

“You must be continually alert to your environment and pay attention to the surrounding area as well as the other drivers on the road with you. You must be prepared to shift into emergency mode at any time.You will be constantly monitoring the radio, trying to stay aware of what other officers in your area are doing, and where they are. Patrol driving takes more concentration than ordinary off-duty driving.”

Regarding the use of the on-board computer, the manual says:

“MDTs and laptops. Mobile Data Terminals and laptops are another matter—they not only require mental attention, they also require you to take your eyes off the road. Do not try to read the screen while your vehicle is in motion…”

Investigators determined Deputy Streicher’s squad was traveling steadily at 29-30 mph five seconds prior to the crash impact. Security cameras near the intersection showed the deputy’s squad did not appear to brake at any point before going through the intersection.

