1-year-old, three others attacked by pit bull

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

Madison, TN (WSMV) — A one-year-old and three others were attacked by a pit bull in Madison early Tuesday.

Crews responded to the attack on Meadow Bend Drive around 7:45 a.m.

Police say a grandmother was trying to put a leash on the pit bull when the dog slipped away and ran over to the next door neighbors home. That’s when the dog reportedly bit four people who were outside.

A one-year-old was found with minor injuries, while a 14-year-old and a 27-year-old had significant injuries. Three of the victims were taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Officers believe it was a pit bull or a pit bull mix. Animal control has been notified and are on the way. The dog is in a cage in the house.

According to police, the attack wasn’t malicious.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.