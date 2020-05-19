100 crawfish workers test positive for COVID-19

National-World

BATON ROUGE, LA (WGNO) — Acadian crawfish farms are experiencing an outbreak of coronavirus.

about 100 workers have reported testing positive with the virus at three different farms.

Dr. Alex Billeaux with the state health department says the workers have been living in dormitory-style housing, which likely led to the quick spread of the virus.

Billeaux also says the outbreak is under investigation.

