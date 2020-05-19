4 recently released inmates caught in a stolen car, police say

National-World

Honolulu, HI (KITV) — Coronavirus (COVID-19) concerns have spanned across the globe, and certain changes have been made that have affected our local community in Hawaii as well. One contentious topic on the subject of change is the release of inmates.

From March 2- May 15, a total of 802 inmates have been released from prisons statewide.

Sunday, four people caught in a stolen vehicle, and Honolulu Police say all were recently released from a correctional facility due to COVID-19.

Police say the three men and one woman were arrested in Mililani around 4 p.m. Sunday.

