Attorney for man who videotaped killing of Ahmaud Arbery says client in hiding, fears for his life

BRUNSWICK, GA (WGCL) — The attorney for the man who videotaped the killing of Ahmaud Arbery in February says his client and his fiancee are “in hiding” and they “fear for their lives.”

Kevin Gough, attorney for William Bryan, held a press conference Monday night to update the media on the case during which he stated that his client was not a suspect in the case and has been cleared.

Gough stated that Bryan is “not now, and has never been, more than a witness to the shooting” and that Bryan “bears no criminal responsibility in the death of Arbery.” He also says that Bryan has voluntarily submitted to a polygraph examination and results “have been shared with the GBI.”

Gough says the results of the polygraph examination confirm that Bryan was unarmed at the time of the shooting and that Bryan “did not have a conversation with either Gregory or Travis McMichael” on the day Arbery was murdered.

In closing, Gough said he is “deeply concerned for the safety of Bryan and his family.” He says both Bryan and his fiancee have lost their jobs as a result of the incident and they’ve been repeatedly threatened. Gough also says whether people realize it or not, “they’ve put a target on (Bryan’s) back.”

Meanwhile, Ahmaud Arbery’s family attorney Lee Merritt appeared on the Tamron Hall Show on Monday to talk about Bryan’s involvement in the case, saying “his response to the sound of shotgun shots and someone being murdered in front of him was silence.”

Merritt disputes Bryan’s claim that he was not involved, saying “he knew what was about to happen.”

Court documents filed in Glynn County show that Superior Court Judge Timothy R. Walmsley was appointed to the case after all five judges in the legal circuit where Arbery was killed recused themselves.

The delay in criminal charges and a cellphone video of the shooting leaked shortly before the May 7 arrests fueled national outrage over Arbery’s death.

