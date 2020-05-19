Gov signs executive order canceling overnight camps, adding date for summer school, prohibiting indoor gyms

National-World

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) — Connecticut’s governor signed yet another executive order on Monday in which he extended limits on social gatherings, canceled overnight summer camps and delayed summer school.

Gov. Ned Lamont signed the order Monday night.

While it included the phase 1 plan for restaurants to reopen with outdoor dining on May 20, it also extended restrictions on gatherings of more than five people to June 20.

Restrictions were also extended for the prohibiting of indoor gyms, movie theaters and off-track betting.

The order also clarified summer camp restrictions and canceled overnight camps.

Day camps can not begin until June 22. When they do open, there will be a number of health procedures, including child group limits.

“To limit the spread of COVID-19 and secure the health and safety of children and staff of resident camps, all operations of resident camps, as defined by Section 19a-420 (2) of the Connecticut General Statutes are prohibited,” the order read.

Finally, summer school won’t be able to start until July 6.

“The commissioner of education, in consultation with public health experts and the Reopen Connecticut Subcommittee on PreK-12 Education, shall issue guidance on the limited operation of summer school programs that are permitted to engage in-person classes after that date, and may issue any implementing order he deems necessary consistent with this order and with his associated guidance document,” the order read. “Any private schools and other non-public schools that operate summer school programs and are not otherwise covered under sections 6 through 10 of this order are encouraged to follow the same schedule and guidance.”

