Health care worker, husky woo the internet with adorable duets

DENVER, CO (KDVR) — A local health care worker and his dog have been wooing the internet with their duets.

Tate Hegstrom, 25, works as an administrative resident for HealthONE in Denver.

Last week, a video of Hegstrom and his dog, Kovu, went viral. Hegstrom sang “Lean on Me” by Bill Withers, and Kovu sang along.

In addition to being shared widely on the internet, the video was picked up by several local and national media outlets.

On Sunday, the duo published another song: a cover of “I’m Yours” by Jason Mraz.

Hegstrom lives with his wife, Emily, in the Denver area.

You can follow Kovu on Instagram.

