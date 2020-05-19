High school senior starts clothing line, donates to those in need

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

CASTLE ROCK, CO (KDVR) — This week would normally be filled with graduations and celebrations. They have all been canceled because of COVID-19. But one Douglas County senior is wasting no time taking the next step into the business world. In addition, he is donating to those in need.

Angel Arias is a senior at Douglas County High School. He is also the owner of a clothing line called Goodbye Brothers.

“We didn’t expect this, but I think it’s best to make the most out of it. Yeah, it kinda sucks, but at the same time, I’m not going to let this get me down. I was just going to make it for my friends, but started to wear it around school, people were like, ‘I like that. Can I get one?’ growing from there,” he said.

Arias says he always wanted his own clothing line. His parents gave him an embroidery machine two years ago, but it collected dust until mid-March when the stay-at-home order went into effect.

“I started with embroidery and got the first collection of hoodies, then had enough money to buy the heat press. And now I’m on the ‘Party Foul’ collection,” Arias said.

Not only did he launch a small business in his bedroom and his parents’ garage, he has decided to give back donating profits to families in need at the Family Resource Association.

“This is the time to help, this is the time to help people. Not come together, but let me be a blessing in your life,” Arias said.

His mother Claudia said, “He loves to help people and he I think he wishes he could do more than he can. I’m just so excited he even thought as a teenager to think that way.”

Angel says there were many challenges along the way, like craft stores being closed and trying to find supplies. He says his business teachers were extra helpful in getting him up and running.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.