K-9 finds $140K during traffic stop near Medford; driver cited for money laundering

Medford, OR (KPTV) — An Oregon State Police K-9 alerted to a large amount of cash during a traffic stop near Medford on Friday.

At around 4 p.m., a trooper conducted a traffic stop on a Ford F-150 going northbound on Interstate 5 near milepost 37.

OSP said the trooper deployed his drug detection K-9 Jaxson. K-9 Jaxson alerted to the odor of a controlled substance in the pickup truck.

During a search of the vehicle, OSP said the trooper found $140,000 in cash concealed in the center console of the pickup truck.

OSP said the driver, identified as 45-year-old Bo Zhao Tan, of Alameda, California, was cited and released on money laundering charges.

