Police return valuable items to rightful owner after arrest of prolific burglary suspect

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) — Portland police returned items worth upward of $55,000 to their rightful owner after the arrest of a prolific burglary suspect.

Officer Shaun Sahli returned the Tiffany lamp shade and Max Bohm painting Monday. The lamp shade is valued at as much as $50,000. Bohm has his work on display at the Smithsonian and National Gallery of Art. The art piece in this case is valued at $5,000.

The recovery of the items is connected with burglary suspect 38-year-old Eric Lamberton.

Investigators describe him as a prolific burglar in the Portland area. He was arrested this month and police obtained search warrants for storage units containing stolen items.

The items returned Monday were found in the storage lockers, according to police.

Lamberton was also arrested in March when police said he met with undercover officers to sell stolen items. In that case, investigators said Lamberton was late to meet up, because he was burglarizing another home.

“The Central Precinct NRT team continues to look into these cases in an attempt to reunite property owners with their stolen property,” according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.