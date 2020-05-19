Residents told to evacuate immediately due to dam failure

National-World

Midland County, MI (WNEM) — Residents in the Edenville and Sanford areas are being asked to evacuate their homes immediately due to a dam failure in the area.

According to an alert from Midland County 911, the Edenville Dam has failed and is breached.

Officials are asking residents to evacuate downstream immediately. Find higher ground as far east and west of the Tittabawassee River as possible.

US-10 will be closed in both directions at Sanford Lake.

Officials are asking that you only call 911 if you are unable to evacuate.

