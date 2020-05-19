Twin-engine Bonanza plane lands on the highway

National-World

Lee’s Summit, MO (KCTV) — Crews are responding to a plane that landed on a Lee’s Summit highway Tuesday afternoon.

According to MoDOT Kansas City, a plan landed on eastbound Interstate 470 past Douglas Street in Lee’s Summit just before 2 p.m.

The Missouri Highway Patrol said the plane is a twin-engine Bonanza. The pilot was the only occupant on the plane.

MSHP also said there were no injuries in the landing.

I-470 eastbound is closed past Douglas Street.

