Anheuser-Busch releases new commercial featuring famous St. Louis spots: ‘Together we will run again’

ST. LOUIS, MO (KMOV) — There are few things as majestic in St. Louis than seeing a Clydesdale run across the Gateway Arch grounds.

That is just one of the famous St. Louis spots featured in a new commercial from Anheuser-Busch.

The commercial, titled Together We Will Run Again, features other famous spots meant to inspire everyone that we will get through this pandemic together.

In a tweet, AB said: “Here’s to a bright future across the country, wherever you are. Together we will run again and emerge stronger than before.”

