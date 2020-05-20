At least two people injured in shooting at Arizona shopping complex, police say

National-World

At least two people were shot Wednesday night at the Westgate Entertainment Center shopping complex in Glendale, Arizona, according to police.

One person is in custody, Glendale Police wrote on their official Twitter account, adding it is not an active shooting situation.

Arizona State Sen. Martin Quezada said on Twitter he witnessed the shooting.

“I’m ok. Lots of shaken up people,” Quezada wrote.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey also tweeted about the incident, saying the state’s department of public safety has been in touch with the local police department.

“We are monitoring this closely … and the state stands ready to support,” the governor said Wednesday.

