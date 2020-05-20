Changes made to ensure social distancing as ballots counted in Oregon primary

National-World

SALEM, OR (KPTV) — Tuesday marked election day in Oregon, and changes were made at election sites across the state to keep social distancing and safety in mind during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In Multnomah County, election officials made several changes. Some of those changes meant moving things outside the election building.

A tent was set up across the street for those who were needing a replacement ballot and had requested one either online or by phone. Staff also greeted people outside to help direct people where to go.

Other changes inside were behind the scenes. Tables where election volunteers work were separated and moved further apart. Partitions separated other workers.

“All the normal vote by mail stuff is happening is just happening with distance in-between,” Tim Scott the Director of Multnomah County Elections said.

Scott says in forty-five days they came up with solutions to social distancing to make sure the May Primary ran smoothly in the county.

Scott says they also brought in people from the county libraries to help fill any staffing needs.

“Since a lot of our on call workers are high risk – they have decided not to work this election so we got a big assist from the library,” Scott said.

The county also rented out Holocene, a nightclub across the street. They used the space to set up voting booths and give people some space if they needed to fill out their ballot.

