Complaints prompt changes for early voting in Fulton County

ATLANTA, Ga. (WGCL) — Complaints from senior citizens like 81-year-old Frederick Primus have prompted changes at Fulton County’s five locations for early voting.

Primus found himself in line for more than two hours Monday, the first day of early voting in the June 9th combined Presidential and General Election.

“Voting is important, and I’ve just got to vote because I remember a time when they would not let me vote,” said Primus who is black.

Several factors created the delays. COVID-19 requires voters to cast their ballots while practicing social distancing. Also, poll workers are frequently sanitizing pens and polling booths.

Plus, according to a county spokesman, the process of cancelling absentee ballots for those who decide to vote in person takes a while.

”And we stood there and stood there, my back started hurting,” Primus said. “I said, ‘I can’t stand up here like this.’ So I went to my car and got my chair opened it up and everyone started laughing at me. I scooted the chair until I got to the door.”

His daughter Kiplyn Primus, a radio host at a local jazz station, personally reached out to elections officials to complain.

“One thing that will curb enthusiasm fast is standing in a three-hour line in the middle of a pandemic where you might get sick,” she said.

No water or chairs were available, she said.

“He has high blood pressure he’s diabetic,” Kiplyn Primus said. “When I reached out to that county board of elections, she said that they need to do a PR campaign telling people to vote on the third and fourth day not the first day. But that doesn’t answer the behavior of African-American seniors who are going to show up every election cycle on the first day.”

The Fulton County Board of Registrations & Elections held an emergency meeting Tuesday, acknowledging voters’ frustrating but wanting them to understand the risk.

“I have a responsibility to the health of my poll workers,” said Richard Barron, director of Fulton County Elections. “I want to safeguard them because they are on the front lines.”

Kiplyn Primus believes elections officials should have anticipated heavy turnout.

“This happens every time on the first day of early voting,” she said. “Why aren’t the facilities prepared?”

Among the changes announced Tuesday by Fulton County Registration & Elections, hours will be expanded. Starting Wednesday, May 20, all five of the county’s early voting locations will open at 7 a.m., two hours earlier than originally planned.

Other changes include the following:

• Early voting at the C.T. Martin Recreation Center will move into a larger room on Wednesday, May 20

• South Fulton Service Center will expand into additional space at that facility effective Wednesday, May 20

• The Alpharetta Library location will expand into additional space effective Thursday, May 21

• Additional voting machines are being added at the Garden Hills Elementary School and Sandy Springs Library locations this week as well

Further actions include additional ballot scanners being added. All sites are being evaluated to determine if adjustments are needed, a county spokesman said. As these adjustments are made to ensure an efficient early voting experience, some delays are expected at peak times.

The number of voters in the polling place is limited to support social distancing, and voters will be required to remain six feet apart. Fulton County encourages voters to wear face coverings and gloves if possible.

Voters who wish to vote by mail have until June 5 to request an absentee ballot. Click here for details on how to vote absentee.

