Concerned dental hygienists plan protest on day of state’s partial reopening

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) — While some business owners are upset about the restrictions put in place with Wednesday’s partial reopening, others are concerned that things are moving too quickly.

Dental hygienists said they will be protesting Wednesday morning in front of the state capitol.

Starting Wednesday with Gov. Ned Lamont’s phase one of Connecticut’s reopening, dental offices can begin routine procedures, but they are optional.

Patients will be getting their temperature and pulse oxygen checked before being treated as part of the newly-released guidelines.

However, hygienists are still concerned that the coronavirus virus could still spread.

“Why should we put people at risk when you can contract it so easily?” asked Meghan Zadrowski, a dental hygienist.

The protest will take place at 10 a.m.

Organizers said hygienists will be wearing scrubs and masks with “X’s” on them in duct tape while standing 6 feet apart from one another.

People also plan to drive around with messages on their cars as part of this protest.

