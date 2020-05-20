COVID-19 survivor describes recovery, clinical trial experience

National-World

OMAHA, NE (WQAD ) — We meet one of the survivors of COVID-19 in the metro. He also was one of the early patients taking part in clinical trials to see if certain therapy drugs could help.

We hear a lot about the local numbers of positive cases and the number of deaths, but we don’t always hear about those who spent weeks in the hospital and finally came home.

Dr. Faylor said, “Within a day of that I was intubated and then 22 days on a ventilator.”

Dr. James Faylor has spent decades working in emergency medicine in Omaha. In March, he became a critically ill patient with COVID-19.

After 6-weeks in the hospital, he could now be called a survivor. At some point, Dr. Faylor plans to go back to work but his strength is only coming back gradually.

Dr. James Faylor said, “I had a few times when I used oxygen and a walker and then all of a sudden I improved and suddenly I didn’t need that anymore. I’m hoping to continue improving.”

Dr. Faylor took part in the UNMC clinical trial for Remdesivir, meaning he either was given that or the placebo. He found out recently, he received the drug.

