Even though it’s hard to buy a bike, more NOLA folks are cycling

NEW ORLEANS, LA (WGNO) — One of the hardest things to purchase in our large retailers these days is a bike. Most are all out, but a lot of folks are riding. It’s one of those healthy activities that’s taken off since we’ve been asked to stay away from each other.

We ran into a group calling themselves the Let’s Ride Krewe in City Park and they said, “The majority of our bikes are ones we’ve had for years that we didn’t ride. You see it every day. Go inside, walk past the bike, and it just got to the point that we couldn’t find a bike to buy and we had to fix our bikes”

Dan Favre is the CEO of the non-profit Bike Easy told WGNO, “I think people are looking for healthy physical activity to avoid cabin fever and stay stable while we’re dealing with so many stresses in the world. The weather’s been beautiful and it’s just a good opportunity to get out there and enjoy the city in one of the few ways left to do that”

“Everybody wants a hybrid. They want something they can just get out have fun with. (They way to) ride City Park, the levees, and all the infrastructure the city’s put in. They just want to get outside, basically, in any form or fashion other than staying inside,” said Casey Black of Bayou Bicycles.

As you can imagine, every bike shop in town is staying pretty busy, and most are only doing repairs by appointment.

