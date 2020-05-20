Measure allowing residents, families to install video cameras in assisted living centers, continuum of care facilities signed into Oklahoma law

National-World

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KFOR) — The use of video monitoring by families for residents in assisted living centers and continuum of care facilities was signed into law by Gov. Kevin Stitt on Monday.

Senate Bill 1739, authored by Sen. James Leewright, R-Bristow, says the measure offers these residents the same level of protection as those in nursing homes.

The legislature previously passed a law allowing nursing home residents and their families to install video cameras or recording devices in individual rooms to ensure proper treatment and care. Senate Bill 1739, or the Barbara E. Hoover Act, expands this level of protection to include assisted living centers and continuum of care facilities.

“The family of a constituent in a long-term care facility reached out to me after they were threatened with eviction if they didn’t remove the video monitoring system they’d installed in the room,” Leewright said. “This legislation closes this loophole and ensures residents in these facilities have the same protection and rights as those in nursing homes. No one should be threatened for checking-in on their loved ones through electronic monitoring devices.”

“This legislation helps to protect vulnerable Oklahomans residing in long-term care facilities and gives their loved ones a greater say in their care,” said Rep. Mark Lawson, R-Sapulpa, the House principal author of the measure. “Our long-term care facilities should welcome such monitoring as it ensures they are offering the best care to their residents.”

The bill goes into effect on Nov. 1.

