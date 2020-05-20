Metro Atlanta county now permitting online pet adoptions to help lessen the COVID-19 spread

National-World

GWINNETT CO., GA (WGCL) — A metro Atlanta animal facility is taking a unique approach when it comes to pet adoptions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Gwinnett Animal Welfare and Enforcement Center, according to a press release, will now offer online adoption and foster applications.

The center closed to the public in March due to the pandemic.

Online applications can be completed at GwinnettAnimalWelfare.com.

The shelter is offering potential pet parents who have completed the online application a one-hour meet-and-greet appointment with up to three available pets of their choosing. Appointments are available Monday through Thursday from noon to 5 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m, the release stated.

In addition, visitors are encouraged to follow CDC prevention recommendations, including face coverings; gloves will be provided upon arrival.

“Our knowledgeable staff is available to help potential adopters or fosters find the perfect new addition to their family,” said Division Director Alan Davis. “We are waiving adoption fees so every pet has an opportunity to find a loving home.”

Some helpful tips for potential pet owners:

Pets can usually go home on the day of adoption.

All animals are spayed/neutered, vaccinate and micro-chipped.

Available pets and the adoption or foster application can be found at GwinnettAnimalWelfare.com or on Facebook at @GwinnettAnimalShelter.

The shelter is available by appointment only for owner and stray surrenders. Residents should call 770-339-3200 to report strays.

The shelter is located at 884 Winder Highway in Lawrenceville.

