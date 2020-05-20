Nashville woman trips into fire pit

National-World

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — Support is pouring in for a Nashville woman who suffered life-altering injuries last week.

Jess Perkins, who works in East Nashville hospitality industry, was severely burned, after she tripped and fell into a fire pit during a celebration of life ceremony for a friend in Roanoke, Va.

Perkins has third-degree burns and will be spending extensive time at a Richmond Burn Center.

On May 9, she tripped and fell face first into a fire pit at a small gathering, celebrating the life of a girlfriend who died in her hometown of Roanoke.

“I just grabbed her as quick as I could, the rest was a blur,” Tyler Moore, who was the brother of the woman who they were having the celebration of life for, said.

Five years ago, Perkins made Nashville her home. The 31-year-old worked as an assistant manager and bartender at Nashville’s Pomodoro East restaurant for the past few years

“All the regulars loved her, everybody asks for her texting, phone calls,” Jessica Gerace, who is the manager at Pomodoro East, said.

Gerace is not only Perkins’ boss, but a good friend as well.

“She was always there. The first person I would call. She always had time for her friends,” Gerace said.

Perkins’ sister Lindsay Brown said she is going through unimaginable pain and dealing with the prospect of numerous surgeries from the third-degree burns.

“That is spanning from her ears on the side of her face down her neck and chest to her hands and shoulder,” Brown said.

But, Brown said something is working in favor of her sister.

“I can’t fathom anyone else going thru what she’s going through, remaining optimistic, and just hopeful,” Brown said.

A GoFundMe page is setup for Perkins.

