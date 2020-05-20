Restaurants ready to open for outdoor dining

National-World

WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) — For the first time in weeks, people can go out and grab a meal at their favorite restaurant.

The return of outdoor dining service is part of the state’s partial reopening plan. However, there are a few things customers should know before they make a reservation.

The tables were already set up outside Effie’s Place in West Hartford by Wednesday morning.

Later in the morning, the restaurant and many others will be open and ready to serve customers on site.

The restaurant industry has been one of the hardest hit segments of the economy in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Restaurant owners and their employees said they have been looking forward to May 20 for a long time.

While restaurants can reopen for in-person dining, it doesn’t mean business will be back to normal. There are a lot of restrictions.

First and foremost, only outdoor seating is allowed. It’s something most Connecticut restaurants don’t have. The ones that do are at the mercy of the weather.

Also, social distancing guidelines must be followed so many restaurants will have to cut down on the number of tables they do have.

Many businesses have been trying to expand their outdoor seating to be able to serve more customers, but any plan must be approved by the state Department of Public Health before it can be implemented.

Despite the challenges, experts Channel 3 spoke with believe this is an important and prudent step. Scott Gottlieb, the former commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration said balancing public safety and the economy is difficult, but he believes Wednesday’s partial re-opening is an appropriate move.

“I think we’re striking a prudent balance here against the risk of COVID and COVID resurgence and getting to a point where we’ve lowered the risk enough to where we can reopen,” Gottlieb said.

Now, just because these businesses are reopening doesn’t mean customers will return. In fact, internal state polling indicates about 70 percent of people have misgivings about outdoor dining right now. We’ll have more on that part of the story in half an hour.

“Eating out, I think that’s the only thing I’ll do,” said Benjamin Andre of Hartford.

“Me, personally, I won’t,” said Alyssa Clark of Wethersfield. “I’ll continue quarantining at home and going to work when I need to.”

The owner of Effie’s place understood that it will not be like flipping on a light switch, but no matter how many customers show up, he said he was excited to be able serve them at his restaurant again.

