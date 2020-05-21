1 charged after pedestrian killed in hit & run crash

National-World

Henderson County, NC (WLOS) — A Hendersonville man was struck and killed Tuesday, May 19, 2020, along Highway 64 in Hendersonville.

Deputies with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to a hit and run collision involving a pedestrian on US-64 East in Hendersonville at approximately 4 p.m.

Master Trooper Rico Stephens says Umbaldo Rodriguez Abrego, 65, of Hendersonville was struck and killed.

During the collision, investigation troopers were able to locate the hit and run vehicle and subsequently charged Joshua Eaton, 31, of Hendersonville with DWI, DWLR and felony hit and run.

