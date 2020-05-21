$100 Winn Dixie gift cards for Loaves & Fishes and Hope House who feed the homeless

National-World

NEW ORLEANS, LA (WGNO) — Two organizations Trinity Loaves & Fishes and Hope House help feed those in our community who need it.

WGNO’s Kenny Lopez teamed up with the generous folks at Winn Dixie to surprise Trinity Loaves & Fishes and Hope House with $100 gift cards during these tough times.

Trinity Loaves & Fishes started after Hurricane Katrina and annually they serve over 50-thousand meals.

Aaron Taylor, Executive Director of Trinity Loaves & Fishes said, “We’re really excited to get the gift card, we’re going to use that for bread, buy one thousand slices of bread. We are grateful because this will go a long way to help serve the people in need.”

Hope House is a neighborhood center that does a variety of things including adult education, food pantry, clothing pantry, coffee house to serve people in need in the Irish Channel and Lower Garden District.

“We will be using this gift card for snacks. We get a lot of people on the street walking by who could use a snack. We want to say thanks to Winn Dixie. They have always done a good job of helping people in times of need,” Don Everard, Executive Director of Hope House said.

