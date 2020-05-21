12-year-old struck by bullet inside home

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

Milwaukee, WI (WDJT) — A 12-year-old girl was struck by a bullet that entered through a house near 25th and Capitol on Thursday, May 21.

Authorities say it happened just after 12:30 p.m.

According to police, the girl sustained non-life threatening injuries.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are still under investigation.

Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information can contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.