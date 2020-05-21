APS announces its virtual graduation ceremony schedule for seniors

National-World

ATLANTA, GA (WGCL) — Atlanta Public Schools has announced its broadcast schedule for its virtual graduation ceremonies.

According to a press release, officials noted “while the traditional in-person graduation ceremonies have been postponed to later in the summer or fall due to social distancing and other guidance from public health officials, APS has created video celebrations for each school, featuring remarks by the school’s principal, valedictorian and salutatorian, and APS Superintendent Dr. Meria Carstarphen.”

The virtual celebrations will be for 14 of Atlanta’s high schools, single-gender academies and special programs, all of which will take place on Facebook Live, May 18-22.

The videos will stream at a scheduled time at facebook.com/AtlantaPublicSchools and will be available on APS Channel 22 on Comcast Cable and YouTube at youtube.com/user/apsupdate.

School officials wrote the celebration theme for the APS class of 2020 is #WorthTheWait, as later this year, when public health officials deem mass gatherings to be more safe, the District plans to hold traditional ceremonies for each school.

Here is the virtual celebration schedule:

Monday, May 18, 2020

Coretta Scott King Young Women’s Leadership Academy, 4 p.m.

Business Engineering Science and Technology (B.E.S.T.) Academy, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, May 19, 2020

Alonzo A. Crim Open Campus High School (Phoenix Academy), 1 p.m.

KIPP Atlanta Collegiate, 4 p.m.

Daniel McLaughlin Therrell High School, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, May 20, 2020

Henry W. Grady High School, 1 p.m.

Maynard H. Jackson High School, 4 p.m.

Booker T. Washington High School, 7 p.m.

Thursday, May 21, 2020

Benjamin E. Mays High School, 1 p.m.

Frederick Douglass High School, 4 p.m.

South Atlanta High School, 7 p.m.

Friday, May 22, 2020

George Washington Carver Science Technology Engineering Arts and Math (STEAM) High School, 1 p.m.

George Washington Carver Early College Academy, 4 p.m.

North Atlanta High School, 7 p.m.

For more information, including the diploma pick up schedule for each high school, visit atlantapublicschools.us/gradnation.

