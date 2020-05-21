Cocktails-to-go, more liquor stores opening in PA

National-World

PENNSYLVANIA, USA (WNEP) — Cocktails-to-go are now available at bars, restaurants, and hotels in Pennsylvania.

Gov. Tom Wolf signed the legislation into law on Thursday.

The law applies to bars, restaurants, and hotels that have lost 25 percent of average monthly total sales during the COVID-19 emergency.

The beverages must be sold in containers with a secure lid in quantities from 4 oz. to 64 oz. before 11 p.m. An additional seal is required on the straw opening of a lid. Within 60 days, bars and restaurants must use a transaction scan device to verify a consumer’s age if the person appears to be younger than 35 years of age.

The temporary rule expires after the COVID-19 disaster emergency ends and a business reaches 60 percent capacity.

All the rules are listed here.

The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board announced Thursday that 50 more Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores in counties designated in the yellow phase will resume limited in-store public access beginning Friday, May 22, abiding by guidance for businesses issued by the Wolf Administration detailing social distancing requirements and other best practices in the interest of public health and safety.

Effective Friday, a total of 283 Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores in 48 counties will allow limited in-store public access.

