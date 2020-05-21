Drone video shows extremely long lines for Second Harvest food distribution

National-World

Metairie, LA (WGNO) — An extremely long line of vehicles filed into the parking lot of Zephyr Field for a Second Harvest Food Bank food distribution this afternoon.

The event began at 1 p.m. and lasted until 3 p.m. Organizers with Second Harvest say over 3,000 families received 113,000 pounds of food.

Drone video from the site shows a line of vehicles wrapped around the parking lot and along the side of Airline Highway.

Second Harvest has seen an explosion in demand for their services since the COVID-19 crisis began.

