KC man accuses KCPD indicted officers of mistreatment of similar actions in his arrest

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) — A Kansas City man says the same Kansas City police officers recently indicted by a grand jury for allegedly assaulting Breona Hill nearly a year ago did the same thing to him during an arrest last year.

“Before quarantine, I was here every day,” Troy Robertson who is accusing officers of mistreatment said.

For five straight years, you could always find Robertson in front of the Conoco gas station on 35th and Prospect holding his signs to promote peace.

“I do it because I want change in my city. I want the violence to stop,” Robertson said.

On August 21, 2019, Robertson was doing just that.

“It was a day a good friend of mine died he was like a big brother to me,” Robertson said.

Robertson says a pair of police officers in a KCPD patrol car stopped at a red light and he approached them to ask for support. It was an encounter that was all caught on camera.

“When I asked them to honk, he was like get out the street,” Robertson said.

Robertson is seen walking back to the sidewalk, when the officers got out of the car and approached him.

“He just grabbed me by my hand and was just like, ‘give me your hand.’ I’m like, ‘what are you doing, like what’s going on,’” Robertson recalled.

The video then shows Robertson being taken down, with his hands appearing to be behind his back.

“I started fearing for my life,” Robertson said.

Robertson says after the arrest, he was taken to the hospital. KCTV5 News learned at the time of the arrest, he had a warrant out for missing a prior court appearance.

“I could never forget their faces,” Robertson said.

He was later charged with eight offenses, including resisting arrest, and two assaults, both officers stating Robertson punched them in the face, which he denies.

“All they got to do is say, well we ain’t got this on camera that he did it and he did it that’s not cool at all,” Robertson said.

But he’s now learned the names of the two officers who arrested him that day. KCPD has confirmed they are officers Matthew Brummett and Charles Prichard. A grand jury recently indicted the two officers with fourth degree assault of Breona Hill and a misdemeanor.

Hill since passed away, and now Robertson stands at a new spot, in front of KCPD headquarters downtown.

He hopes in doing this and telling his story, it’ll hopefully help in getting those officers a tougher punishment.

“If we had a better relationship with officers, people could communicate, but just abusing that badge ain’t going to get us there,” Robertson said.

The county prosecutor’s office couldn’t comment on whether this incident will be brought up in the officer’s case against Hill.

Both officers are set to appear before a judge in August, meanwhile Robertson will be facing his charges in municipal court Thursday.

