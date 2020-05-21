Man arrested for masturbating inside and outside of grocery store

National-World

HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) — A man was arrested after he was accused of masturbating both inside and outside of a grocery store.

Police say at around 11:15 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a grocery store on Indian Lake Blvd. to investigate a report of a man masturbating inside and outside the store.

The investigation revealed 71-year-old Marcus McLean had been following women around the store while masturbating under his clothing on Monday and did so again Wednesday.

McLean was arrested and booked into the Sumner County Jail on two counts of public indecency. He is scheduled to appear in Sumner County General Sessions Court on July 27, 2020 at 9 a.m.

Anyone with additional information on this case or any other similar cases involving McLean should call Hendersonville Police at 615-264-5303 or Crime Stoppers at 615-594-4113. Tips can also be submitted using the P3 tips mobile application.

