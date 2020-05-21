Man wanted for murder in North Carolina killed after standoff with FBI

National-World

ATMORE, AL (WALA) — A standoff in Atmore between a murder suspect and the FBI ended with gunfire Wednesday evening.

The FBI said Tobby Wiggins was shot and killed by an agent.

According to investigators, Wiggins was wanted in Charlotte, North Carolina for a murder that happened last week.

He was tracked to a mobile home in Atmore and agents surrounded the home Wednesday evening. The FBI has not said what led up to the agents firing the shots that killed Wiggins.

