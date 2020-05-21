Manchester woman asks people to send cards to her grandmother who is turning 100

National-World

MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) — 100 cards (or more) for a 100th birthday!

A Manchester woman is hoping people in Connecticut, and even further, can send birthday cards to her grandmother.

Erin Daley’s grandmother, Elisabeth Healy is turning 100 on May 29.

Due to the pandemic, Daley is hoping to put a smile on her face.

She is asking people if they would be willing to send a birthday card to help celebrate her grandmother’s milestone birthday.

Anyone who wishes to send a card may address it to:

Elisabeth Healy

c/o Erin Daley

5 Louise Lane

Manchester, CT 06040

