Missing man found deceased in wooded area

Fayetteville, AR (KFSM) — A 71-year-old Fayetteville man reported missing and endangered has been found deceased in Farmington in an area east of Lossing Street.

Jerry Risley was last seen leaving the Washington Regional Medical Center on Wednesday, May 13, just before 6:30 p.m.

The Fayetteville Police Department contacted Farmington police over the weekend after Risley’s cell phone was pinged in the northside of town. Crews began searching a wooded area where the cell phone was pinged.

On Tuesday (May 19), Risley’s body was discovered around 1:30 p.m., according to Capt. Mike Willbanks with the Farmington Police Department.

He was found in a wooded area east of Lossing Street.

According to Capt. and Mike Wilbanks, Risley was likely on foot when he ended up at the spot where he was found dead.

No foul play is expected at this time. The cause of death is natural causes.

