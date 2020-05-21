NPSO: Woman claims COVID-19 illness to avoid arrest

National-World

Natchitoches, LA (KTBS) — A Campti woman arrested Wednesday on assorted drug charges claimed to have COVID-19 to avoid going to jail, according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Her claim didn’t work.

Rebecca Yvone Desadier, 48, was examined by EMS and determined to be free of coronavirus symptoms then taken to the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center, where she was booked on charges of second-offense possession of methamphetamine related to the traffic stop and criminal obstruction of justice and criminal mischief for alleging she had COVID-19.

Deputies stopped Desadier around 6:30 p.m. on Bennett Loop for a traffic violation. A bag of suspected meth fell to the ground as she got out of her car, according to the sheriff’s office.

Desadier also was driving with a suspended driver’s license. She is still in jail awaiting bond.

