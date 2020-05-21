Sanitizing company offers free cleaning to local rescue mission after virus outbreak

National-World

Mid-Michigan,MI (WNEM) — The battle against the coronavirus in Mid-Michigan continues after a local rescue mission has seen its first cases of COVID-19.

“To have someone offer their services to us, we are just so grateful for it,” said Marcia Reeves with the Bay City Good Samaritan Rescue Mission.

Reeves said their facility has just received their first positive case of COVID-19.

She said safety is at the forefront, so when 911 Restoration volunteered their services to sanitize the building, she was elated.

“We’re real grateful for 911 Restoration to come in, especially at a time like this,” said Reeves.

“Being a restoration services company, we’re kind of at the forefront as far as experience and training to handle disaster,” said Kevin Karwat, sales manager for 911 Restoration.

Karwat said the company donated their disinfectant services because they know how important the rescue mission is to Bay County.

“We thought it would be a great idea to give back to the community,” said Karway. “We know that the rescue mission is kind of the heartbeat of the city, and for less fortunate people, and we know that they don’t have the budget to finance this service so we decided to come out and donate our services and just to help out the community and show them that we care.”

Karway said this type of service usually costs between eight and nine thousand dollars, but he knows how important it is for the mission.

As for Reeves, she said she’s thankful for the support and hopes to continue keeping guests and staff healthy.

“Our guests at Good Samaritan Rescue Mission are our staff feel very comfortable with knowing that the precautions are being taken so that we don’t have a spread of the COVID-19,” said Reeves.

