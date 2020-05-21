Sheriff: Three arrested for trafficking methamphetamine

National-World

LUMPKIN CO., GA (WGCL) — Three people are facing charges connected to trafficking methamphetamine, according to a Lumpkin County Sheriff office press release.

Deputies wrote Justin Newell,29, Candice Newell, 32, and Kenneth Hertz, 37, were all arrested on May 16 for reportedly trafficking methamphetamine.

Deputies allegedly seized 265 grams of methamphetamine as well as cash during the course of their investigation, deputies wrote.

The Lumpkin County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of the Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office (ARDEO), has been conducting an extensive drug investigation and more arrest will be forthcoming, deputies noted.

