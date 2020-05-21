Social media posts lead to visitor’s arrest for violating 14-day quarantine

National-World

Hawaii (KITV) — Wednesday afternoon, an 18-year-old woman was arrested on charges of violating the state’s mandatory 14-day-quarantine rule and for unsworn falsification to authority.

Alyza Alder, of Gilbert, Arizona, was taken into custody at a fast food restaurant in Laie, after authorities were notified that she was allegedly in violation of emergency rules.

Officials say Alder arrived on O‘ahu on May 6, and allegedly began posting photos on social media of herself swimming off beaches in La’ie and Hau‘ula between May 8 and May 20. Through investigation, the state says she still should have been under quarantine, an in the meantime she took employment at the restaurant.

“As we’ve said before, if you come to Hawai‘i with the expectation that you can ignore the self-quarantine order, you very likely will be reported, arrested and end up in jail facing hefty fines,” said State Attorney General Clare Connors. “All of us must do our part to protect ourselves, our families, friends and guests.”

Alder has been booked and charged and her bail is set at $2,000.

