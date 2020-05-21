Suspect in Arizona shooting ‘wanted to gain some respect’ because he’d been bullied, police say

National-World

The 20-year-old suspect in a shooting at a Glendale, Arizona, entertainment district told investigators he set out to hurt 10 people because he had been bullied in the past, police said Thursday.

Authorities identified the suspect as Armando Hernandez Jr. of nearby Peoria.

Three people were injured in the Wednesday shooting, one of whom — a 19-year-old man — remains in critical condition after suffering life threatening injuries, Glendale police spokesman Sgt. Randy Stewart told reporters.

A woman, 30, was injured but not transported to the hospital, while a 16-year-old girl was taken to a medical center with non-life-threatening injuries, he said.

Hernandez is charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, three counts of aggravated assault with serious physical injury, five counts of discharging a firearm in city limits, one count of criminal damage-defacing property, one count of criminal damage-recklessly damaging the property of a utility, and a count of disorderly conduct, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office.

More charges are possible, Stewart said. It is unclear if he is represented by an attorney.

Detectives have searched Hernandez’s home and vehicle, Stewart said. A black assault rifle was recovered at the scene, he said.

‘He felt that he had been bullied’

The investigation indicates Hernandez arrived at Westgate, surveyed the scene, returned to his car, fully loaded three rifle magazines, and retrieved his gun, the sergeant said.

“The suspect did, in this case, admit to detectives that he was planning on going to Westgate to harm 10 victims with this horrendous act,” Stawart said. “He wanted to gain some respect, and he felt that he had been bullied in his life.”

Calls reporting a shooter at the Westgate Entertainment District came in to the 911 center about 7:25 p.m. Wednesday.

The second officer on the scene, a lieutenant, located Hernandez and took him into custody without incident, Stewart said.

“He did mention to the investigators that he gave up when he saw the officers responding,” Stewart said.

Though Hernandez acknowledged to police he was the gunman, Stewart said, it is not clear why he picked the number 10. It’s also unclear why he allegedly chose to seek victims at Westgate.

The charge related to damaging a utility’s property stems from Hernandez shooting a transformer, which caused power to go out, Stewart said. As the transformer was located near one of the victims, it may have been a stray round, the police spokesman said.

At least five shots, witness says

Westgate Entertainment District “will continue to work closely with the Glendale Police Department and i-house security to best ensure the safety of our customers, tenants and residents,” the company said in a statement.

Shortly after the shooting, the Glendale Police Department asked people still in the complex to shelter in place while they ensured there were no other shooters or victims.

Chipotle employee Isaac Osuna, who was among those caught in the lockdown, heard at least five shots before seeing people flee the scene, he said.

Arizona state Sen. Martin Quezada witnessed the shooting, he said on Twitter.

“I’m ok. Lots of shaken up people,” Quezada wrote.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey also tweeted about the incident, saying the state’s Department of Public Safety has been in touch with local police.

Special agents with the FBI and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are assisting the Glendale police, the agencies told CNN.