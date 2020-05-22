Community rallies over longtime barber after serious accident

National-World

Asheville, NC (WLOS) — The Asheville community is coming together to support the owner of “Asheville’s Oldest Barber Shop” after a fall this month left him seriously injured.

Tom Boza fell from a ladder while preparing to reopen Tom’s Barber Shop on Haywood Road. Boza has been in the hospital ever since, preventing him from working his part-time job at Ingles in order to pay the bills.

Recently, a GoFundMe page was set up to help support him.

“I think it’s awesome. I had no idea,” says Boza. “I never would have thought that. I would have thought that at this time, nobody has any money.”

So far, the fund has raised over $2,000.

